Report: Chelsea Considering A Higher Offer From Moises Caicedo

Chelsea's main priority for the midfield position in January is Moises Caicedo and that has been clear since the negotiations ended with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

The Brighton midfielder is highly valued internally at Chelsea and he is seen as the perfect addition to their midfield going forward, the only problem is the price tag Brighton have set for him in January.

The Seagulls do not want to lose their star man, and want around £75million to sell him if they have to.

Chelsea are considering raising their offer for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are considering making a higher offer to Brighton for Moises Caicedo after their intial offer of around £65million was rebuffed.

Brighton are strict negotiators and are likely to hold out on the fee they have set for Caicedo until the end. They very rarely lower a fee once they've set it, especially for a player of this quality.

It is now up to Chelsea to decide whether they want to pay the money for Caicedo now or look to try and sign a cheaper alternative in January and spend big in the summer.

Brighton want around £75million for Moises Caicedo in January. IMAGO / Focus Images

Caicedo will not push for the move so it is now entirely down to the clubs as to whether something can happen.

It will be discussed internally at Chelsea over the course of the next few days, and in the end the club will decide whether to try again for Caicedo.

