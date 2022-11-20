Report: Chelsea Considering A Move For Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey has well and truly shown the form that made Aston Villa spend the money they spent on him last season this year, and has opened up the eyes of some interested parties in the process.

The winger position is an area Chelsea feel the need to strengthen, and have been monitoring a number of wingers with the possibility of signing them for the squad, Leon Bailey is one of those.

The Blue's have an interest, and are considering making an approach for him.

Chelsea are considering a move for Leon Bailey. IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are considering making a move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, after his fine burst of form this season for the Villains.

Bailey has three goals and two assists in 14 Premier League games this season, which is an impressive return considering where Villa find themselves in the league currently.

The Jamaican has been in fine form, and has caught the eye of Chelsea, who have made a winger a priority in the next few months as they look to solve their problems in front of goal.

Aston Villa are unlikely to want to part ways with Leon Bailey. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Bailey is likely an alternative to the likes of Rafael Leao, who Chelsea have as a number one target, and have confidence in signing amid his contract complications with AC Milan.

Aston Villa are unlikely to want to sell, but every player seems to have a price these days.

Read More Chelsea Stories