Report: Chelsea Considering A Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are considering a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina.

Chelsea are looking to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, and have turned their attention to one of the starts of the World Cup in Argentina's Nahuel Molina.

Molina scored that infamous goal against the Netherland's as he tucked home Lionel Messi's mesmerizing pass, and had a brilliant tournament overall to put his name firmly on the map.

There is interest from Chelsea in the Argentine full-back.

Nahuel Molina

Chelsea are considering a move for Nahuel Molina

According to TycSports in Argentina, Chelsea are considering a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina.

The injury to Reece James against Bournemouth means Chelsea have to sign a right-back in the January transfer window, and the club have began to identify ideal replacements.

Molina was of interest before Reece James injury, but he only under consideration as things stand. Chelsea are yet to make a final decision on the player they want.

The Atletico Madrid defender only joined the club in June so any potential fee would likely be a big one. Molina has made 11 appearances in the league and played in all six Champions League games.

Nahuel Molina

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to allow Nahuel Molina to leave so soon after joining,

Chelsea have many other players on the list including Malo Gusto and Pedro Porro, and it will be up to the club to deliberate and come to a conclusion on which player they feel helps the squad.

Reece James will miss up to four weeks, so the choice will need to be made quite soon by the team from Stamford Bridge.

