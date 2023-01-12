Report: Chelsea Considering A Move For Real Madrid's Rafa Marin

Chelsea first registered interest in Real Madrid Castilla defender Rafa Marin two months ago but never decided to formally move forward with an offer for the young defender.

Marin remained on the radar of the club for them two months, and now Chelsea are considering making an official move for the player. Marin is rated highly internally at Chelsea.

Real Madrid may be willing to sell Marin, and he could be available for an affordable price in the summer.

Chelsea are thinking about making a move for Rafa Marin. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin and are considering making a move for the player.

Chelsea are expected to try for a deal in the summer considering Marin will be available for a smaller price than he is now.

The Blue's recruitment as of late has been focused on bringing young talented players into the club and watching them grow, Marin is likely another player they've highlighted with the belief he can become that.

Who is Rafa Marin?

Rafa Marin is a 20-year old Spanish defender who is signed to Real Madrid and currently plays his football for their B team Real Madrid Castilla. He can play both centre-back and left-back.

Marin has played in Spain his entire career and signed for Madrid from Sevilla's youth setup in 2016. He has represented Spain at both under-17 and under-18 level.

With only 18 months left on his deal and now sign of a renewal as of yet, Chelsea are looking at making this deal happen on the cheap in the summer.

