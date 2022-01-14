Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Considering Armando Broja Long Term Future After Southampton Transfer Hint

Chelsea are considering the long term future of Southampton loanee Armando Broja, according to reports.

This comes after Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested that the club would be open to keeping the forward beyond his loan spell this season.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea are considering the Albanian's long term future before making a decision regarding the striker.

imago1009078930h

When asked if he will talk to the owners about keeping Broja at St Mary's beyond the end of the season, when his loan deal expires, Southampton boss Hasenhuttl said: "Yes, sure. He likes it here, he loves it here. It would be great if he was our player.

"He wants to be with us, I think. You can feel this at every moment. The fans love him also, this is good."

Read More

However, this looks unlikely as it was reported later that Chelsea are planning for a future with the youngster.

imago1009024406h

Latest reports state that with clubs inquiring about how much it would cost to buy Broja this month Chelsea are considering whether the striker has a long term future at Stamford Bridge or whether they could sell him.

It is reported that several clubs have followed the Albanian's impressive season so far and will compete with Southampton if Chelsea decide that they will listen to offers for the forward.

It remains to be seen as to where the future lies for Broja, with Chelsea set to come to a decision on whether to listen to offers for the player or if the club see his long term future at Stamford Bridge.

