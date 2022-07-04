Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Considering Bold Move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward informed Manchester United of his desire to leave this summer. 

The 37-year-old did not return to pre-season training on Monday with the rest of the squad, citing family reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo thanking fans at Old Trafford. 

The Red Devils are currently strong on their stance that the Portuguese is not up for sale, however as it was previously announced, the club legend will push for a move should United receive a sufficient offer for him. 

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are one of the main contenders as new co-owner Todd Boehly, and his fellow director Behdad Eghbali, are both compelled by the idea of signing the Premier League icon. 

This comes after the revelation last month that Boehly had held a meeting with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, where a switch to the London side had been part of what they had discussed. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrating versus Newcastle. 

With the number 7's contract up by the end of the next season, it is unlikely that finances would cause any problems for the Blues, but whether Thomas Tuchel envisions the signing in his squad is another question. 

Since Chelsea's ownership takeover, it has been made clear that the German coach would get a prominent say in all transfer business and so ultimately, the club will need his approval before taking their interest any further. 

Those at Stamford Bridge will keep watch of the situation and supporters can keep hope that they are a Tuchel blessing and a few odd million pounds away, from taking in one of the world's best. 

