Report: Chelsea Considering Late Move for Jules Kounde After Sevilla Reject €50M Bid

August 30, 2021
Report: Chelsea Considering Fresh Move for Jules Kounde After Sevilla Reject €50M Bid

A late revival?
Chelsea are considering making a late move to try to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is pushing to join Chelsea this summer. Personal terms have been agreed but a fee is yet to be agreed between the clubs. 

Kounde has left out of the Sevilla squad to face Elche at the weekend amid links of a switch to west London, but as the deadline nears, a deal is nowhere near done.

Chelsea have stalled their interest due to Sevilla 'moving the goalposts' after raising the asking price by €15 million to a fee of €65 million. The Blues believed they had already agreed a fee of around €50 million. 

sipa_34607417 (2)

It is down to Chelsea now whether they want to try to work out a deal with the Spanish club before Tuesday's 11pm (UK) deadline. 

And as per Goal, Chelsea are studying the potential of making a new offer, but Sevilla won't change their position. 

Claims in Spain from ABC de Sevilla also claim Chelsea's intention is to make 'one last attempt' to try to land Kounde this summer.

sipa_34694277 (1)

It suggests a deal is not totally ruled out and off the table but it's set to go to the wire if a transfer is to occur between now and Tuesday night. 

