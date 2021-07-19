Report: Chelsea Considering Move for Wayne Hennessey and Marcus Bettinelli, Who Rejected Blues Previously

Chelsea are eyeing up two goalkeepers to repalce the outgoing Willy Caballero this summer, according to reports.

The 39-year-old Argentine left Chelsea following the Champions League winning season and the Blues are without a recognised third choice keeper.

As per The Athletic, 34-year-old Wayne Hennessey and 29-year-old Marcus Bettinelli are under consideration by the Blues.

Wayne Hennessey in action for Wales

Both players are free agents following the expiration of Hennessey's Crystal Palace contract, whilst Bettinelli's contract at Fulham has also expired.

Hennessey has been strongly linked with a move to fellow Premier League outfit Burnley, where he is expected to move this summer.

However, Chelsea could offer a higher wage to the goalkeeper, who would only have to move across London rather than up north.

Bettinelli had been linked with Chelsea years ago and it appears that he could finally make the move across west London, swapping Fulham for Chelsea following the Cottager's relegation.

Speaking back in 2015 at the age of 23, Bettinelli admitted that he rejected Chelsea.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, he said: “There was always that speculation with Chelsea, but I did not want to be sat on the bench.

“It would have been silly to stop playing now and go and be a number three.

“It was lovely to be linked with Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but this was always the place for me.”

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough and could finally become a Chelsea player all these years later.

