Report: Chelsea Considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku Leaves

Chelsea are considering a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club this summer, according to reports.

The latter made a return to the Blues from Inter last summer for a club record fee, but he has struggled in front of goal for Thomas Tuchel's side since he came back.

After a promising start to the campaign, he scored just just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As per The Athletic, Chelsea are believed to have already considered a move for Martinez if Lukaku was to depart Stamford Bridge in the upcoming window.

Both strikers played together at Inter in their 2020/21 Serie A title winning campaign, with the Argentinian remaining at the San Siro while the Belgian returned to the Blues.

Lukaku is also said to be 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter, where he scored 64 goals and assisted 16 others in two years at the club.

However other reports have suggested that the striker is determined to 'make it' at Stamford Bridge and is set to hold talks with the club's new owners, a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Blues boss Tuchel responded to the comments made by Lukaku's agent midway through May regarding his future, saying: "He has the club and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

"But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait."

