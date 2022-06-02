Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku Leaves

Chelsea are considering a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club this summer, according to reports. 

The latter made a return to the Blues from Inter last summer for a club record fee, but he has struggled in front of goal for Thomas Tuchel's side since he came back. 

After a promising start to the campaign, he scored just just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. 

imago1002857567h

As per The Athletic, Chelsea are believed to have already considered a move for Martinez if Lukaku was to depart Stamford Bridge in the upcoming window.

Both strikers played together at Inter in their 2020/21 Serie A title winning campaign, with the Argentinian remaining at the San Siro while the Belgian returned to the Blues.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku is also said to be 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter, where he scored 64 goals and assisted 16 others in two years at the club.

However other reports have suggested that the striker is determined to 'make it' at Stamford Bridge and is set to hold talks with the club's new owners, a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

imago1012407614h

Blues boss Tuchel responded to the comments made by Lukaku's agent midway through May regarding his future, saying: "He has the club and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

"But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012406307h
News

Emerson Palmieri Provides Honest Verdict on Lyon Rejecting Chelsea's January Recall Attempts

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012327910h
Transfer News

'I Really Want to Stay' - Lautaro Martinez Hands Chelsea Transfer Blow Amid Stamford Bridge Links

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012406622h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Jorginho's Italy Struggles Against Argentina Are a Timely Reminder of Crucial Chelsea Contract Decision

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1009691594h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ask Jules Kounde to Ignore Other Offers Amid Pending Transfer

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012407090h
News

'I'm Not Super Happy' - Christian Pulisic Calls Out USMNT Support After Friendly Win Against Morocco

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012194214h
Transfer News

Official: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Signs for Real Madrid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012407090h
News

What Christian Pulisic Did for USMNT vs Morocco to Follow in Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Footsteps

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012378170h
News

Conor Gallagher Heaps Praise On Chelsea Academy for Producing England Stars

By Nick Emms5 hours ago