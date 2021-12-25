Report: Chelsea Considering Left-Back Option in January But Remain Eager for Chilwell to Return Quickly

Chelsea are keeping their eyes on several left-backs across Europe this January transfer window while they wait for Ben Chilwell to return from injury, but they would rather the Englishman returns quickly, according to reports.

The 25-year-old injured his ACL in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Juventus and was expected to be out for close to the rest of the season.

However, it was later revealed that it was merely a partial injury and the left-back would be expected to return in January.

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea are looking at possible options at left-back to fill in while Chilwell is out of action.

However, the report states that Tuchel is holding off on watching the market too closely since he would rather have a fit Chilwell back as soon as possible.

The English defender supposedly began some light running in mid-December, as was always the plan, to see how his knee would react to running.

The report also states that it could take a few weeks into January before the club know what to do, which means they are going to have to make some hard decisions fast while they assess the situation.

The Blues had previously been linked with Everton left-back Lucas Digne, who has reportedly fallen out with manager Rafa Benitez.

While the west London side rely solely on the talents of Marcos Alonso at the moment, Digne may be a good option to re-inforce their side on the left.

Midfielder Saúl Ñíguez was also forced at one point to fill in at left-back while Alonso recovered from some slight discomfort.

Adding to this, the uncertainty of Covid-19 means any player could be out of squad at any point at this rate.

