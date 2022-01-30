Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move for Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are considering making a loan move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will be leaving the Spanish giants when his contract is up in June but the Catalan club want to sell him this window.

As per Marca, Chelsea are one of several teams considering a loan move until the end of the season.

imago1009030342h

The report states that Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelea are three teams that are considering signing Dembele, with the clubs even looking to get a loan deal until the end of the season.

At this point, Dembele would be allowed to join on a free transfer rather than the clubs paying a fee for him in January.

Read More

Barcelona could accept a loan deal as they are desperate to cut ties with Dembele in January and would command a loan fee for the player, much better than letting him leave on a free at the end of the season.

imago1009231408h

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a bid as we enter the closing stages of the transfer window.

It was reported that the Chelsea-linked forward was working on a Barcelona exit in January.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether a move would be made this month of at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move for Ousmane Dembele

26 seconds ago
imago1009094594h
News

Timo Werner Reveals Chelsea Ambition to Win Club World Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1009030342h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea-Linked Ousmane Dembele 'Focusing' on Interest From Two Premier League Clubs

13 hours ago
imago0041457486h
Transfer News

Report: Frank Lampard Targeting Everton Transfer for Chelsea's Ross Barkley

13 hours ago
imago1000444793h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Expected' to Stand in Way of Edwards & Barry's Reunion With Lampard at Everton

14 hours ago
imago1009231408h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele 'Working' on January Exit From Barcelona Amid Chelsea Interest

14 hours ago
imago1008115214h
News

Report: Chelsea Coach Anthony Barry 'Likely' to Follow Frank Lampard to Everton as Backroom Staff

15 hours ago
imago1008666667h
News

Gianfranco Zola Reveals He Would Like to See Andreas Christensen Stay at Chelsea

16 hours ago