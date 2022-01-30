Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move for Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are considering making a loan move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will be leaving the Spanish giants when his contract is up in June but the Catalan club want to sell him this window.

As per Marca, Chelsea are one of several teams considering a loan move until the end of the season.

The report states that Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelea are three teams that are considering signing Dembele, with the clubs even looking to get a loan deal until the end of the season.

At this point, Dembele would be allowed to join on a free transfer rather than the clubs paying a fee for him in January.

Barcelona could accept a loan deal as they are desperate to cut ties with Dembele in January and would command a loan fee for the player, much better than letting him leave on a free at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will make a bid as we enter the closing stages of the transfer window.

It was reported that the Chelsea-linked forward was working on a Barcelona exit in January.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether a move would be made this month of at the end of the season.

