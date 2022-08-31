Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Negotiations with Barcelona stall as the recent added complication of Aubameyang's jaw injury continue to make things difficult.

Chelsea long ago signaled their interest in the former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Thomas Tuchel most receptive to the potential addition to his ranks, but it appears that little progress has been made since the beginning of the month. 

The once Gabon captain only joined Xavi and Barcelona in January on a free transfer from the Gooners, but with the arrival of Robert Lewandoski from Bayern Munich, the club are hoping to move him on. 

Until recently the Spanish giants had been insisting on securing a larger fee from the Blues, who had allegedly offered around £20m for the centre forward, but they may now be willing to meet in the middle. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and John Stones

Aubameyang taking on Manchester City's John Stones during pre-season. 

According to a report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, whilst there still remains no agreement between the clubs or the player, it can be expected that the 33-year-old will find a compromise should Barca finally make a deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the premise of the switch seems to have changed, following the news of a suspected broken jaw sustained by the striker during a struggle with home-intruders on Sunday. 

The injury is anticipated to sideline him indefinitely and now the West Londoners considering a loan move, with less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window deadline. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang celebrating for Barcelona. 

A troubling start to the 2022/23 season has left supporters feeling more desperate than ever for some movement in the market, but whether Chelsea will continue their pursuit and secure their man in time is yet to be seen.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cesar Azpilicueta
News

Cesar Azpilicueta On Bouncing Back From Defeat and Raheem Sterling's Impact

By Luka Foley
Adam Armstrong v Chelsea
Match Coverage

'Everybody In Central Midfield Has A Issue' - Thomas Tuchel On Southampton Loss

By Connor Dossi-White
Fifa 23
News

OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Chelsea Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie de Jong Set To Stay At Barcelona

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Wednesday Potentially 'Key' In Aubameyang Deal

By Stephen Smith
Neymar
Transfer News

Report: Neymar To Chelsea Just A 'Rumor'

By Stephen Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Hope To Seal Aubameyang's Chelsea Move On Tuesday

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Match Report: Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal In Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards