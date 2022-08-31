Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea long ago signaled their interest in the former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Thomas Tuchel most receptive to the potential addition to his ranks, but it appears that little progress has been made since the beginning of the month.

The once Gabon captain only joined Xavi and Barcelona in January on a free transfer from the Gooners, but with the arrival of Robert Lewandoski from Bayern Munich, the club are hoping to move him on.

Until recently the Spanish giants had been insisting on securing a larger fee from the Blues, who had allegedly offered around £20m for the centre forward, but they may now be willing to meet in the middle.

Aubameyang taking on Manchester City's John Stones during pre-season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, whilst there still remains no agreement between the clubs or the player, it can be expected that the 33-year-old will find a compromise should Barca finally make a deal.

However, the premise of the switch seems to have changed, following the news of a suspected broken jaw sustained by the striker during a struggle with home-intruders on Sunday.

The injury is anticipated to sideline him indefinitely and now the West Londoners considering a loan move, with less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window deadline.

Aubameyang celebrating for Barcelona. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A troubling start to the 2022/23 season has left supporters feeling more desperate than ever for some movement in the market, but whether Chelsea will continue their pursuit and secure their man in time is yet to be seen.

