December 28, 2021
Report: Chelsea Considering Lucas Digne Loan Move in January After Ben Chilwell Setback

Author:

Chelsea are considering making a move for Everton wing-back Lucas Digne after finding out that Ben Chilwell needs surgery on his ACL, according to reports.

Chilwell could be out for the rest of the season following the surgery, handing the Blues a huge blow.

As per Goal, Chelsea could attempt to convince Everton into allowing Digne to depart on a six-month loan deal in January.

imago1008389690h

The French international is out of favour with Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park and is likely to depart the Toffees in January.

Goal continue to state that he is being offered out to various clubs ahead of next month's transfer window, and Chelsea could pounce.

However, with recent reports suggesting that Chelsea are interested in signing the Frenchman, it looks as though they will have a fight on their hands should they be eager to pursue their interest.

Read More

imago1008377407h

Further reports state that Inter Milan and Napoli are both interested in the defender, who previously played in the Serie A for AS Roma.

Newcastle United could also look to pounce on the Premier League proven left-back as they look to strengthen their squad.

Other options for Chelsea include using Saul Niguez and Marcos Alonso at wing-back, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic being able to play here.

Furthermore, the Blues could recall Ian Maatsen or Emerson Palmieri from their loan spells at Lyon and Coventry City if required.

It remains to be seen as to what the solution will be but Chelsea are expected to make a decision soon.

imago1007904838h
