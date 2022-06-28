Report: Chelsea Considering Making A Move For Manchester City Left-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

Chelsea are keen on the idea of signing Oleksandr Zinchenko and have added him to a wishlist, which already consists of Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.

The 25-year-old suffered heartbreak earlier this month, as Ukraine failed to make the World Cup in November following their 1-0 loss to Wales.

It has been an emotional year for Zinchenko, due to the whole situation at his home. He has still managed to have a successful season on the pitch at the Etihad, winning the Premier League for the fourth time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With numerous departures at Stamford Bridge still likely to come, potentially including left-backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, a full-back is needed. Ben Chilwell's long-term injury solidifies this and shows that even just a backup has to be brought in.

According to reports, Zinchenko could be allowed to leave if Manchester City pursue a move for Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

The full-back made 28 appearances in all competitions last term. He could seek first-team football, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo ahead of him in the pecking order as things stand.

Zinchenko joined the club back in 2016 for a fee in the region of £1.6 million, and his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More