Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Celtic Defender Josip Juranovic

Chelsea set their sights on yet another defender this summer, this time coming from the Scottish league in Celtics Croatian defender Josip Juranovic.

The 26-year-old right-back joined Celtic last year from Polish side Legia Warszawa for a fee of £2.7 million where he would win the League in his first season at the club.

IMAGO / Pixsell

According to Graeme Bailey from 90 Minute Football, Chelsea is interested in the 26-year-old as they want to bring another right-back to the club despite club captain Cesar Azpilicueta signing a new deal.

Chelsea has already looked at the likes of Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Southamptons Kyle Walker-Peters earlier this summer in case Azpilicueta did end up leaving the club for Barcelona.

The Blue's have already strengthened their defense this summer by bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to replace the departed Antonio Rudiger.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It doesn't stop there, Chelsea is also in talk with Leicester City for French defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have already had two bids rejected by Leicester but look to prepare a monstrous third bid to try to get their man.

It has been reported that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Juranovic.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is open to letting Aaron Wan-Bissaka go this summer meaning the Red Devils will be on the search for a new right back.

