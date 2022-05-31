Report: Chelsea Considering Move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are considering making a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

The 24-year-old netted 25 goals in 49 appearances for the Serie A side as they finished runners up in Italy.

As reported by the Athletic, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are considering a move for the Argentine forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Martinez formed a formidable partnership with Chelsea's club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian failing to adapt to the Blues' system this season.

It is unclear as to whether the interest in Martinez is to compliment Lukaku or whether he could arrive as a replacement for the 29-year-old.

Lukaku has since been linked with a move back to Inter Milan this summer as he hired a lawyer to meet with his former club regarding a potential loan move.

It has been reported that Inter Milan are considering offering Stefan de Vrij as part of the deal due to Chelsea's need for defenders but with the Blues eyeing a move for Martinez, this could be a more tempting offer if Tuchel's men consider a swap deal.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds as Tuchel is set to rebuild his squad this summer under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership of Chelsea.

"Players are going out. We are rebuilding," Tuchel confirmed.

"This is always challenging but we are up for the challenge. I don’t know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here if I can promise that! I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what.

"We will still work for Chelsea and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

