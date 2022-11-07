Report: Chelsea Considering Move For Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has hit form for Juventus this season, and it's the form that was what made him so highly rated at PSG in the first place during his breakthrough years.

Juventus have been poor, but Rabiot has been impressive. The French midfielder netted a goal in Juve's 2-0 win over Inter last night, and continues to impress after his failed move to Manchester United in the summer.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the January window, and Rabiot could be a player they look to bring in.

Chelsea could move for Adrien Rabiot. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window. Rabiot could be a smart option for Chelsea in the window.

The French midfielder's contract is running down, and he can either leave on a free in the summer of Juventus can cash in for something in January. With Chelsea lurking, the Italian club may deem it reasonable to allow him to leave.

Adrien Rabiot celebrates against Inter Milan. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

A stumbling block could be his agent, Veronique Rabiot, who Manchester United had trouble dealing with in the summer. She reportedly demanded too much money for her son in the deal.

Chelsea certainly have interest, and considering the way the midfield looked against Arsenal today, Adrien Rabiot could be a smart signing going forward. It is certainly a deal to look out for.

