Report: Chelsea Considering Move For RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea have their eyes on signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk as things stand, but if they cannot beat Arsenal to the signature of the player they may turn their attention to RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo.

Chelsea were heavily beaten tonight by a really good Manchester City side, but their problems up front were almost as startling as their problems in defence. 

The lack of fluidity in the Chelsea attack it notable and it's need for change is even more evident. The right signings were not made in the summer, and it may be time to cut the losses on that and start fresh.

Mykhailo Mudryk is a player Chelsea see as the perfect winger in their project, but failure to sign him could see Chelsea turn to the next best thing in Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo

Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo.

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea could move for Dani Olmo if their current pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk does not turn out positive. 

Chelsea are trying to sign Mudryk but Arsenal are heavy favourites to pull it off. The player wants Arsenal and the Gunners are moving closer to offering Shakhtar a suitable fee.

If Chelsea fail to sign Mudryk they reportedly have Olmo as an alternative. Olmo can play anywhere across the front line and may offer Chelsea that fluidity that they currently lack up front.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea could turn to Dani Olmo if they miss out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Olmo would also likely be a lot cheaper than the £85million Shakhtar are holding out for with Mudryk.

The problem with Olmo could be the fact he is not exactly an output forward. Chelsea lack goals at the minute and they really need a player who can create and score to a high level. Can Olmo really be that man?

