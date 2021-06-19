Report: Chelsea Are Considering Offering Sergio Ramos a Contract This Summer

Could the four time Champions League winner be on his way to Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea are considering offering Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos a contract to swap Spain for west London, according to reports.

The 35-year-old was confirmed to be leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract after 16 years at the club.

Ramos has won 22 major trophies during his time at the Bernabeu including five La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Reys and four Champions League trophies.

Sergio Ramos with Florentino Perez at his farewell tribute in Madrid Photo by ©Real Madrid Cordon Press/Sipa USA

The defender has previously been linked to Chelsea by reports in Spain and the speculation has continued following his release from Real Madrid. As per a Chelsea outlet, the Blues are considering offering Ramos a deal.

It was claimed that Chelsea would turn to either Ramos or his team mate and central defensive partner Raphael Varane to bolster their centre-back options ahead of the new season.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Ramos?

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho hinted that Ramos would be a great signing for Chelsea whilst talking to talkSPORT.

"You look to Thiago Silva and it’s a similar situation. He didn’t stay in Paris where people expected him to stay a couple more seasons.

"He came to Chelsea, signed one season with an option for one more. He didn’t play every match, he had a couple of little issues but in big matches he gave great stability.

"You can imagine how much he helped the team to develop, the young players and the leadership.

"I believe Ramos is in a similar situation. He’s even more physical than Thiago to cope with the Premier League’s demands.

"He’s very good in the air and I have no doubts that he can play with intensity and for the demands of the Premier League."

Jose Mourinho managed Sergio Ramos during his time at Real Madrid Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What did Thibaut Courtois say about Ramos to Chelsea?

However, former Chelsea player Thibaut Courtois wasn't convinced when discussing his former teammate moving to his old club.

Talking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad via football.london, he said: “In training, you see that the level is high. I am now experiencing on a daily basis that Sergio Ramos is the best centre-back in the world. The level [at Real Madrid] is higher than at Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois has been a teammate of Sergio Ramos since the goalkeeper's departure from Chelsea in 2018 Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA

“[The Bernabeu is] twice as big [as Stamford Bridge], of course, it's a very different feeling. If you look forward, you only see a wall of people, while at Stamford Bridge you can still see the sky or the hotel behind the grandstand."

