Report: Chelsea Considering Centre-Back Signing - Niklas Sule and Ben White are Options

Chelsea are thinking about recruiting a centre-back this summer, with Ben White and Niklas Sule being looked at, according to reports.

Kurt Zouma could be set to leave whilst Antonio Rudiger is yet to sign a contract extension.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea have looked at several possibilities for defensive reinforcements, most notably Brighton defender White and Bayern Munich giant Sule.

With Zouma linked with a move to link up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in Roma, Chelsea could turn their attention to signing a centre-back this summer.

However, a deal for White is unlikely as he is reportedly set to join Arsenal this summer.

Sule, on the other hand, could be available as negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new contract have stalled.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

It could happen that Bayern decide to cash in on their star man to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

