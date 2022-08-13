Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

The 33-year-old could be moving on from the Spanish club after just half a season if reports are correct.

The Gabon International has been tied to a return to London to the rivals of his former side Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are preparing to contact Barca through a middle-man this weekend to discuss the acquisition of Aubameyang.

As per the report, the meeting would involve a discussion over the details of the move, before then moving on to the London outfit's first bid for the striker.

The side have been looking for an attacker to add to their squad since the departure of last season's disappointing signing Romelu Lukaku, who has since returned on loan to Serie A club Inter Milan.

With the exit of Timo Werner, the side are missing a centre forward. The introduction of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling has adding weight to the Blues' forward line, but a proven scorer is still missing.

Raheem Sterling

The club have reportedly been in contact with Leicester City over Premier League golden boot winner Jamie Vardy.

With the summer transfer window entering its final stages, Chelsea must make a decisive choice over signings and stick by it to avoid last minute panic affecting decision making.

