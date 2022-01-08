Report: Chelsea Contact Boubacar Kamara's Agent Over Potential Transfer From Marseille

Chelsea have contacted the agent of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be keen on signing a new midfielder in the summer transfer window at the end of the season.

Despite the fact they already have the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho within their ranks, Chelsea may look to strengthen their options in the middle of the pitch.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea have contacted Kamara's agent over a potential move for the 22-year-old.

The Frenchman is said to have a 'cold relationship' with Pablo Longoria, who is Marseille's president.

However, Kamara does not want to leave the Ligue 1 side in the January transfer window, meaning a move in the summer is much more likely to happen.

Chelsea could have a transfer battle on their hands should they choose to make a move for the midfielder, with the journalist stating that Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also made contact with his agent.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kamara has been at Marseille for the entirety of his career, joining the club as a youngster in 2005.

He has made 143 senior appearances for them since the 16/17 season, scoring four goals and assisting a further five during that time.

Chelsea have also been linked with the likes of fellow Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, with the Blues becoming more and more interested in the 21-year-old.

Declan Rice is another name who has been mentioned for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel also keen to use Conor Gallagher in the squad next season.

