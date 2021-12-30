Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

Chelsea have been in contact with Ousmane Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a potential transfer swoop for the Frenchman, according to reports.

Patience has been wearing thin with the Barcelona forward following a selection of sub-par performances with the Catalan giants.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and after months of negotiations over a contract extension, it appears as though Dembélé may end up leaving the club.

As per Gerard Romero, via Santi Aouna, Dembélé has decided he won't continue at Barcelona.

The likes of Chelsea, as well as Paris St. Germain, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are all said to have been in contact with Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a possible transfer.

Although negotiations with the Catalan club appeared to be going well, it is Sissoko who has been causing the problems.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive'.

With Barcelona's current financial situation in a dire state, a 24-year-old Dembélé is a player who they could be keen to get rid of.

After signing for the blaugrana club in 2017 for a then club-record €105 million plus add-ons, Dembélé has not provided the services the club had hoped he would.

However, the French international still has plenty of potential and could be a success in plenty of other systems.

