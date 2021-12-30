Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

Author:

Chelsea have been in contact with Ousmane Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a potential transfer swoop for the Frenchman, according to reports.

Patience has been wearing thin with the Barcelona forward following a selection of sub-par performances with the Catalan giants.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and after months of negotiations over a contract extension, it appears as though Dembélé may end up leaving the club.

imago1008809715h

As per Gerard Romero, via Santi Aouna, Dembélé has decided he won't continue at Barcelona.

The likes of Chelsea, as well as Paris St. Germain, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are all said to have been in contact with Dembélé's agent, Moussa Sissoko, over a possible transfer.

Read More

Although negotiations with the Catalan club appeared to be going well, it is Sissoko who has been causing the problems.

His agent has demanded a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player, despite Barcelona's original contract offer being reportedly 'competitive'.

imago1008808366h

With Barcelona's current financial situation in a dire state, a 24-year-old Dembélé is a player who they could be keen to get rid of.

After signing for the blaugrana club in 2017 for a then club-record €105 million plus add-ons, Dembélé has not provided the services the club had hoped he would.

However, the French international still has plenty of potential and could be a success in plenty of other systems.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002622770h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

1 minute ago
imago1008820255h
News

Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Reveals How it Feels to Place Third in 2021 Ballon d'Or

31 minutes ago
imago1008857730h
News

'Not About the Points' - Jorginho Makes Surprising Admission Regarding Chelsea's Clash vs Title Rivals

1 hour ago
imago1008213197h
Features/Opinions

Comment: How Could Chelsea's January Left-Back Transfer Targets Fit in at The Bridge

1 hour ago
imago1008427903h
News

Jorginho Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards as He 'Hopes' He Does Not Finish as Top Goalscorer Again

2 hours ago
imago1008645837h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Worrying Fitness Update Regarding Chelsea's Timo Werner

3 hours ago
imago1008894652h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Verdict on Chelsea's 'Disappointing' Draw vs Brighton

3 hours ago
imago1008532702h (1)
News

Chelsea Handed Blow as Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'No Wingbacks' Available Against Liverpool

4 hours ago