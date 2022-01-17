Report: Chelsea Contact Reims Over Summer Move for Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea have made contact for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike over a potential transfer move next summer, according to reports in France.

The 19-year-old has impressed this season and has been labelled as the next Kylian Mbappe.

As per footmercato.net, Chelsea have taken an interest in the forward ahead of a summer transfer.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The forward is a target for Newcastle United, who are still in the market for a new striker despite signing Chris Wood from Burnley.

Ekitike is the top goalscorer under 20 years of age in Europe's top five leagues with eight goals this season and has the entire Premier League 'salivating'.

Chelsea have now contacted Stade Reims with a view to a possible summer move. The report continues to state that it will cost at least €40 million to sign the wonderkid, who 'dreams of a destiny like Mbappe'.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

This comes after reports linking Chelsea forward Armando Broja with a permanent move away from the club after impressing at Southampton on loan.

The Saints are looking to make the deal a permanent one, extending his stay at St Mary's until beyond the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has seven goals and one assist in 19 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. He has quickly become a fans' and manager's favourite down on the south coast.

Therefore, Chelsea could move to bring in Ekitike in the summer to replace the potentially outgoing Albanian if he is to depart the club.

