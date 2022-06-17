Report: Chelsea Contacted Barcelona Regarding Left Back Alejandro Balde

A defensive revamp is on the cards at Chelsea this summer, with recent reports claiming Thomas Tuchel has set his sights on a La Liga defender.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

With Antonio Rudiger already on his way to Real Madrid and the trio of Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, and Cesar Azpilicuelta reportedly likely to follow, Chelsea will be on the market for many defenders this summer. A recent report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that the London outfit has rekindled their previous interest in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The report claims that the Spaniard may look to leave his hometown club should ample first-team minutes not be provided, which has put Chelsea on notice. With Barcelona's long-reported interest in Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicuelta and Marcos Alonso still present, the report also theorizes that Balde could be used in negotiations for either of the two aforementioned players. Should Alonso depart, Chelsea will likely target a young defender to deputize for Ben Chilwell, who will need his minutes managed carefully next season coming off his ACL injury this past season. If given the time and the coaching, Alejandro Balde could be the perfect understudy for Chilwell. Thomas Tuchel has shown his ability to get the most out of the defenders at his disposal and could do the same with a prospect like Balde.

