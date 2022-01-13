Skip to main content
Report: Clubs Contact Chelsea Over Armando Broja's Transfer Valuation

Clubs have contacted Chelsea this month asking about how much it will cost to sign Armando Broja this month, according to reports. 

Broja is currently on loan at Southampton and has hit the ground running in the top-flight this term. 

The 20-year-old has seven goals and one assist in 19 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. He has quickly become a fans' and manager's favourite down on the south coast. 

imago1009078930h

It has seen other clubs show interest in the Albanian and as per Sky Sports, clubs have asked how much it could cost to sign him in January as they eye new strikers. 

Southampton know other teams are interested and they would be willing to land him on a permanent transfer should Chelsea be ready to listen to offers.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently considering whether or not Broja has a long-term future in west London. 

Read More

imago1009082196h

Hasenhuttl has already revealed he wants Broja to stay at St. Mary's beyond this summer when his season-long loan deal is set to expire.

“Sure, he likes it here," responded the Saints boss on if he'd speak to the new owners about keeping Broja.

“He loves it here. It would be great if he was our player, he wants to be with us I think, you can feel this in every moment.

“The fans love him meanwhile, good.”

Broja only signed a new long-term contract with the Blues last summer so any interested club won't get a bargain deal for the forward.

imago1009024406h
