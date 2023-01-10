Report: Chelsea Continue Talks For Enzo Fernandez With Benfica

Benfica were visibly angry at Chelsea last week after they offered a fee for Enzo Fernandez that they deemed disrespectful, but talks are still ongoing in the background according to recent reports.

Chelsea still have chances to sign Fernandez and are offering a player plus cash deal in order to get the deal over the line.

Benfica are still expected to only want to accept the £105million release clause that Fernandez has. They have been adamant throughout that fee is the only one that will see him leave.

Chelsea remain in talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Newspix

According to Sky Germany, talks between Chelsea and Benfica continue in the background for Enzo Fernandez despite the Portuguese club stating publicly that Enzo is not leaving.

Chelsea bid around €86million for Fernandez last week, which Benfica found disrespectful. They have demanded the release clause or no deal.

Enzo wants the move to Chelsea and was left disappointed after a deal collapsed. The player is back in training now but is hoping for something to be resolved between the clubs so he can leave.

Enzo Fernandez is ready to leave Benfica. IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Chelsea are trying to negotiate to include players into the deal, with Hakim Ziyech one of the names mentioned as a potential swap deal.

The deal is not completely out of the question and Chelsea are continuing to try in the background. It's a race against time to get it done in January and Chelsea run the risk of missing out if they cannot complete it.

