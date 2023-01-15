Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

Chelsea are not yet done in the January transfer window. The club have a couple more signings they wish to make before the deadline at the end of the month and they are continuing talks for the players.

Noni Madueke is one of these players, and despite starting for PSV today there are still chances he can move to Chelsea before the end of the window.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs over a move.

Chelsea are continuing talks with PSV for Noni Madueke. IMAGO / ANP

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are continuing talks with PSV over a move for Noni Madueke, but there is yet to be an agreement reached between the clubs.

PSV would be prepared to sell for around £35million but Chelsea are yet to reach that valuation as things stand. The initial bid from the Blue's was £26.5million.

Madueke is thought to be open to a move back to London, but there is no certainty that a deal will happen at the moment. Talks are underway and the clubs are working to reach an agreement, but remain apart on the valuation.

Noni Madueke will likely cost Chelsea £35million. IMAGO / ANP

It would be tough for PSV to lose both Madueke and Cody Gakpo in one window and they do want to sign a replacement before allowing Madueke to join Chelsea if a deal can be agreed.

Nothing is done yet and the clubs will remain in negotiations over the next few days.

Read More Chelsea Stories: