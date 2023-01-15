Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Report: Chelsea Continue Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke

Chelsea are continuing talks with PSV for Noni Madueke. The club want to sign the player for the January window.

Chelsea are not yet done in the January transfer window. The club have a couple more signings they wish to make before the deadline at the end of the month and they are continuing talks for the players.

Noni Madueke is one of these players, and despite starting for PSV today there are still chances he can move to Chelsea before the end of the window.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs over a move.

Noni Madueke

Chelsea are continuing talks with PSV for Noni Madueke.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are continuing talks with PSV over a move for Noni Madueke, but there is yet to be an agreement reached between the clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PSV would be prepared to sell for around £35million but Chelsea are yet to reach that valuation as things stand. The initial bid from the Blue's was £26.5million.

Madueke is thought to be open to a move back to London, but there is no certainty that a deal will happen at the moment. Talks are underway and the clubs are working to reach an agreement, but remain apart on the valuation.

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke will likely cost Chelsea £35million.

It would be tough for PSV to lose both Madueke and Cody Gakpo in one window and they do want to sign a replacement before allowing Madueke to join Chelsea if a deal can be agreed.

Nothing is done yet and the clubs will remain in negotiations over the next few days.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Will Be Completed On Sunday

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want A Midfielder In January

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Report: Mykhailo Mudryk To Chelsea Expected To Be Announced Tomorrow

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: PSV Believe Noni Madueke Could Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett