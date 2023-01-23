Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea remain interested in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries even after making a bid for Malo Gusto from Lyon.

Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price tag put the club off making an official move. 

Gusto seems to be the most likely signing as of now, but if he does not work out Chelsea could turn their attention back to Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea continue to be interested in Denzel Dumfries.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are continuing to follow Denzel Dumfries despite having an agreement with Malo Gusto on personal terms.

The agent of Dumfries, Rafaela Pimenta was at Anfield on Saturday to watch the game against Liverpool. The original belief was that she was there on behalf of Ryan Gravenberch, but Denzel Dumfries could also have been a discussion.

Dumfries would cost around £45million which Chelsea deemed as expensive. Gusto signals better value for money for now, but Lyon are currently adamant they do not want to sell.

If Lyon's stance changes on Gusto and Chelsea's second bid is accepted, that will end any interest in Dumfries. For now it's still active, and they haven't blocked the scenario all together.

Dumfries remains, but Gusto is looking very possible. The next few hours will be key in the future of both players and Chelsea will be hoping they can tie one down to a deal.

