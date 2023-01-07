Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Enzo Fernandez was the talk of every Chelsea fan last week, but that name is now likely to change to Moises Caicedo. Chelsea are continuing to monitor the player, who they've had as a target since before the summer.

Caicedo is expected to leave Brighton in 2023. The recruitment model at Brighton is that players are eventually allowed sign for a bigger club. That is expected to be the case with Caicedo.

Brighton are likely to be prefer a summer move as opposed to a January one.

Chelsea are still monitoring Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are continuing to monitor Moises Caicedo. The Blue's could make a move in January, but also have no problems with a summer move either.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber confirmed earlier today that there had been no bid for the player as of yet. He also stated that £42million would only buy the players laces.

Graham Potter is of course keen on Caicedo and would love to manage the player again. That relationship could be key in the player's decision to join the club.

Brighton want £70million for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have interest but the price tag is off putting to them in January. They are also pursuing Jude Bellingham and are unlikely to be able to sign both.

Caicedo is a different profile to Enzo Fernandez but certainly a profile Chelsea need in the team. It's a transfer story to keep an eye on.

