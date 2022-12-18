Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto is becoming one of the most highly rated young full-backs on the planet due to his performances with Lyon, and France may have been regretting the decision not to bring him to the World Cup.

France played without a conventional right-back in the final, and it was a game the left-winger Angel Di Maria had a field day against Jules Kounde.

Chelsea still have interest in signing Malo Gusto.

Chelsea remain interested in Lyon defender Malo Gusto. IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to RJP Journalism, Chelsea view Malo Gusto as an ideal player to add depth to the squad and eventually challenge Reece James for the right-back spot.

Chelsea analysed how much they missed Reece James when he was injured, and decided signing a full-back in January was of utmost importance going forward for the season.

Gusto is on a list of a few full-backs Chelsea have an eye on, and he is one of the most promising full-backs around.

Chelsea believe Malo Gusto could challenge Reece James. IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United have reaped the rewards of signing a young full-back in recent years, as Diogo Dalot has flourished into one of the most promising around. Chelsea will hope Malo Gusto could do the same.

The club have not yet made a final decision on who they feel they suits the squad the best, that is expected to be a bit more clear as January draws that bit closer.

Read More Chelsea Stories: