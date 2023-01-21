Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Malo Gusto

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Malo Gusto

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto from Lyon as they look to sign a right-back in January.

Chelsea had a good performance today against Liverpool and it was certainly a step forward for Graham Potter and his men, but the right-back position is visibly still a problem.

Trevoh Chalobah filled in for Reece James today as he is still not out injured, and it further highlighted the lack of depth the squad has in that position.

A right-back is a priority now in January, and there are some top players on the list.

Malo Gusto

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto from Lyon, although no club to club contact has taken place as of yet.

The Blue's are expected to make two more signings in the January window, and a right-back is definitely a position they are looking to sign reinforcements in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Malo Gusto is a name on the list, and considering his age and the potential he could truly reach at Chelsea it's likely he's a strong candidate to be the next signing.

Denzel Dumfries has always been someone Chelsea have been interested in and admired, but the price tag and Inter Milan's reluctancy to sell him January may mean the deal will never happen.

Lyon are also holding a similar stance to Inter in the sense they don't want to sell, but the right offer is likely too change their minds. 

Chelsea are discussing their next move on a right-back internally, and it will be intriguing to see if it is Gusto.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Pushing For Brighton's Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko Signs New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Expected To Make An Offer For Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk
Transfer News

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering A Higher Offer From Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Confirm The Signing Of Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Harry Kane
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Harry Kane

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Looking At Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett