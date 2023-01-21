Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Malo Gusto

Chelsea had a good performance today against Liverpool and it was certainly a step forward for Graham Potter and his men, but the right-back position is visibly still a problem.

Trevoh Chalobah filled in for Reece James today as he is still not out injured, and it further highlighted the lack of depth the squad has in that position.

A right-back is a priority now in January, and there are some top players on the list.

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are continuing to monitor Malo Gusto from Lyon, although no club to club contact has taken place as of yet.

The Blue's are expected to make two more signings in the January window, and a right-back is definitely a position they are looking to sign reinforcements in.

Malo Gusto is a name on the list, and considering his age and the potential he could truly reach at Chelsea it's likely he's a strong candidate to be the next signing.

Denzel Dumfries has always been someone Chelsea have been interested in and admired, but the price tag and Inter Milan's reluctancy to sell him January may mean the deal will never happen.

Lyon are also holding a similar stance to Inter in the sense they don't want to sell, but the right offer is likely too change their minds.

Chelsea are discussing their next move on a right-back internally, and it will be intriguing to see if it is Gusto.

