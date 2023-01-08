Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Vitor Roque

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque who plays for Athletico Paranaense.

Chelsea believe focusing on signing young talent will help the club grow over the next ten years under the ownership of Todd Boehly, and Vitor Roque is a player they believe could be a massive player in the future.

Roque is highly rated in Brazil. The forward would be regarded on a similar level to Endrick, who Chelsea missed out on signing to Real Madrid last month.

The Blue's have already signed Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama which was announced yesterday, and Roque could be the next player they move for.

Vitor Roque

Chelsea are interested in Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque.

According to Liam Twomey of the Athletic, Chelsea are monitoring Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque. The club view him as a huge talent and may potentially move to sign him.

Roque is 17-years old and has 14 goals and five assists in 57 games in all competitions as a senior footballer. Brilliant numbers for such a young talent.

As with every top talent at that age Chelsea are not alone in their interest. Barcelona have an interest in the Brazilian, and after missing out on Endrick this will be something Chelsea are cautious of.

Vitor Roque

Barcelona and PSG also have an interest in Vitor Roque.

Roque has a market value of €11million as things stand, but Athletico Paranaense will likely look to the €60million transfer fee of Endrick as something they could get for the player.

Interest for now from Chelsea and Barcelona, but things are expected to move fast as neither club will want to miss out.

