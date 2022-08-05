Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Continue To 'Push' For Wesley Fofana

To date, Chelsea have found little joy in their negotiations with Leicester for defender Wesley Fofana. They have not been discouraged by this, with recent reports detailing their persistence.

In recent years, Leicester have been known to hold out when selling their players until their price is met and a replacement is brought in. They know of Chelsea's interest in Fofana and are saying the Frenchman is not for sale, but Chelsea are set to continue to push.

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger

Ben Jacobs again provided insight into this transfer late Friday, including quotes from manager Brendan Rodgers. On Friday, Rodgers did confirm the receiving of a £60 million bid from the Blues but said that it was instantly rejected.

The Englishman stated that this bid was 'nowhere near the valuation of our ownership'. The clubs are reportedly around £20 million apart in valuation of the defender, which would explain the instant rejection by the Foxes. 

Wesley Fofana

Rodgers continued on to say that the club is in a 'strong negotiating position' but did not use the term 'not-for-sale'. Chelsea could interpret this as a softening of Leicester's stance regarding the future of Fofana. 

The 21-year-old is said to favor a move to Chelsea over staying at the King Power. Chelsea are reportedly growing in confidence and, with Rodgers seemingly beginning to walk back his 'not-for-sale' comments, they will push for the move in the coming days. 

