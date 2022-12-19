Report: Chelsea Continue To Scout Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

Chelsea's pursuit of a new midfielder in the January window is something the club are taking extremely seriously, and they have a number of targets that they have been scouting.

There are obvious names on the list like Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and even Sofyan Amrabat, but there are some less obvious names the club have been looking at.

Sander Berge would fall into that category.

Chelsea are scouting Sander Berge from Sheffield United. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to ChelseaFC365, Chelsea scouts are continuing to monitor the progress of Sander Berge at Sheffield United. The club have been scouting the Norwegian midfielder.

Berge has been a target for some of the top six clubs for a long time, dating back to January when 2020 when Manchester United were linked with him under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Liverpool have also been linked to the midfielder, who is still only 24-years old. Berge has three goals and three assists from midfield for Sheffield United this season in 14 games.

Sander Berge would likely be open to a move away from Sheffield United. IMAGO / Sportimage

The Norwegian is most comfortable as a defensive midfielder, and it is a position Chelsea need reinforcements for. N'Golo Kante is expected to leave, and Jorginho has also been coy on his future.

Berge would likely be open to a move to a bigger club, and Sheffield United are likely to accept a fee for the player as long as it is a respectable offer.

