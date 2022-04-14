Report: Chelsea Continue With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Lack of Takeover Clarity

Chelsea are set to continue with their summer transfer plans, according to reports, despite a lack in clarity over their takeover situation.

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been unable to continue business as usual.

As such, they have been unable to enter contract negotiations with current players or prospective new signings.

IMAGO / PA Images

As GOAL reports, the European champions are set to continue with their summer transfer agenda, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have long been linked with the trio of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The trio, who currently represent Sevilla, West Ham and Monaco respectively, all have high price tags, meaning acquiring all three will be very difficult.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all at the end of their contracts in the summer and having all attracted plenty of interest from abroad.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador / Pro Sports Images / PanoramiC

As such, Tuchel's side have eyed up Kounde as a suitable replacement at centre-back, should any of the three leave Stamford Bridge.

As for Rice and Tchouameni, either midfielder would be intended to bolster the central positions with current Blues N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both in their thirties now.

GOAL goes on to report that the west London side are also looking at youth players to reinforce their academy sides, who have struggled so far this season.

