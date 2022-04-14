Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Continue With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Lack of Takeover Clarity

Chelsea are set to continue with their summer transfer plans, according to reports, despite a lack in clarity over their takeover situation.

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been unable to continue business as usual.

As such, they have been unable to enter contract negotiations with current players or prospective new signings.

imago1010252278h (1)

As GOAL reports, the European champions are set to continue with their summer transfer agenda, despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have long been linked with the trio of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The trio, who currently represent Sevilla, West Ham and Monaco respectively, all have high price tags, meaning acquiring all three will be very difficult.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all at the end of their contracts in the summer and having all attracted plenty of interest from abroad.

pjimage (15)

As such, Tuchel's side have eyed up Kounde as a suitable replacement at centre-back, should any of the three leave Stamford Bridge.

As for Rice and Tchouameni, either midfielder would be intended to bolster the central positions with current Blues N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both in their thirties now.

GOAL goes on to report that the west London side are also looking at youth players to reinforce their academy sides, who have struggled so far this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Stakes in Chelsea Revealed as Clearlake Capital Set to Take at Least 50%

By Jago Hemming33 minutes ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011277357h
Transfer News

Revealed: The Four Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea Takeover Situation Drags on

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010338772h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Will Decide on Their Preferred Bidder to Take Over Club

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010500719h
News

Report: All Four Bidding Parties to Buy Chelsea Confirm They Will Make Cash-Only Offers

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011289570h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Are Expected to Confirm Preferred Takeover Bidder

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011266925h
News

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011271447h
News

Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Reece James After Chelsea's 5-4 Aggregate Loss to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago