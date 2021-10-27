Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' Andreas Christensen Will Sign New Deal

Chelsea are convinced that defender Andreas Christensen will sign a new deal at the club, according to reports.

The Blues centre-back will see his current contract expire next summer should he not extend his stay in west London.

However, there is said to be optimism at the club that the Danish international will agree a new deal with the European Champions.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are convinced that Christensen will sign the new contract.

Reports a few weeks ago suggested that an agreement was close to being finalised, but recent rumours have suggested that talks had stalled and doubts were cast over the centre-back's future at the club.

He is just one of four defenders who are out of contract next summer, along with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christensen has been at the Blues since 2013, working his way up through the ranks at Cobham before entering the first team squad in 2017, following two successful years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

He was a crucial part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad last season, in which he was substituted on for the injured Silva in the final.

The Dane has made ten appearances so far this campaign, and even scored his first ever goal for the club in their Champions League tie at home to Malmo last week.

Despite being injured for the Blue's Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday night, he should be available for their Premier League fixture away at Newcastle United on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube