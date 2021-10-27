    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' Andreas Christensen Will Sign New Deal

    Author:

    Chelsea are convinced that defender Andreas Christensen will sign a new deal at the club, according to reports. 

    The Blues centre-back will see his current contract expire next summer should he not extend his stay in west London. 

    However, there is said to be optimism at the club that the Danish international will agree a new deal with the European Champions. 

    sipa_35322507

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are convinced that Christensen will sign the new contract.

    Reports a few weeks ago suggested that an agreement was close to being finalised, but recent rumours have suggested that talks had stalled and doubts were cast over the centre-back's future at the club.

    He is just one of four defenders who are out of contract next summer, along with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva.

    sipa_35664238

    Christensen has been at the Blues since 2013, working his way up through the ranks at Cobham before entering the first team squad in 2017, following two successful years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

    He was a crucial part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad last season, in which he was substituted on for the injured Silva in the final.

    The Dane has made ten appearances so far this campaign, and even scored his first ever goal for the club in their Champions League tie at home to Malmo last week.

    Despite being injured for the Blue's Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday night, he should be available for their Premier League fixture away at Newcastle United on Saturday.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' Andreas Christensen Will Sign New Deal

    31 seconds ago
    sipa_35184698 (4)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Brutal November & December Fixture Schedule Revealed after Carabao Cup Progression

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35776624 (2)
    Features/Opinions

    'Positive Steps' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez's Return vs Southampton

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35318699
    Transfer News

    Report: David Alaba Snubbed 'Important Offer' From Chelsea for Real Madrid Switch

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (61)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706507
    Transfer News

    Report: Fluminense Interested in Signing Thiago Silva on Free Transfer

    2 hours ago
    Tuchel x Christensen
    News

    'This Is the Next Step' - Thomas Tuchel Sets Challenge for Andreas Christensen

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35775272 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    'Cut Our losses & Get Some Money in January' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict On Hakim Ziyech's Display vs Southampton

    3 hours ago