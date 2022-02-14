Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' They 'Will Not Fail' to Sign Jules Kounde

Chelsea are convinced that they will sing Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window as the Sevilla defender could make a switch to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but it never materialised.

As per Marca via Sport Witness, Chelsea are 'fully convinced that this time they will not fail' in their pursuit of the defender.

imago1008604056h (1)

Kounde was 'very upset' when his move to Stamford Bridge was blocked last summer and could therefore be granted the summer switch.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, and all linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign the centre-back and bolster his defensive options.

Read More

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea after he already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

imago1008776340h

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Chelsea will be hoping that they can wrap the deal up early in the summer window and focus on other targets.

