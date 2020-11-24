SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Report: Chelsea to consider letting Fikayo Tomori leave on loan in January

Matt Debono

Chelsea are weighing up the option of sending centre-back Fikayo Tomori out on loan in the January transfer window. 

Tomori has found himself out of contention under Frank Lampard this season, having only started in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley and Tottenham Hotspur and has made one Premier League appearance when he came off the bench against Liverpool after Andreas Christensen was sent off. 

But following the arrival of Thiago Silva, who has become the preferred choice at the back this season, Tomori appears to be fifth choice - behind Silva, Kurt Zouma, Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-carabao-cup-fourth-round
(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/2020 Getty Images)

Now the Telegraph report that Chelsea may allow the defender to leave in January should there be no injuries to the squad between now and the window opening. 

Tomori was offered a chance to leave in the summer when West Ham made a late move for the England international, while Everton were also interested.

Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso are another two that are set to look for moves away in the January window, while Lampard is hoping to keep Olivier Giroud who has become frustrated with a lack of playing time. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Chelsea 'welcome' decision for fans to return to sporting events

Chelsea have welcomed the UK Government's decision to allow fans back into sporting events from December 2.

Matt Debono

23-man Chelsea squad to face Rennes in Champions League

The travelling Chelsea squad to France to face Rennes in the Champions League have been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger 'satisfied' with position at Chelsea after wanting summer exit

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is now happy at Chelsea after wanting to leave in the summer.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Exclusive: Cesc Fabregas on why Chelsea can win the Premier League title this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard's side are in with a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Matt Debono

What the new lockdown rules mean for Chelsea fans returning to Stamford Bridge

Football fans are set to be able to return to sporting grounds next week following the government's new lockdown restrictions.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea fully focused on Rennes ahead of London derby vs Spurs

Chelsea's only focus is on Tuesday night against Rennes in the Champions League, insists head coach Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Frank Lampard set to makes changes in France

Frank Lampard's side are back in Champions League action as they travel to France to face fourth-placed Rennes.

Jevans99

Stat Attack: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea make the trip across the channel to face French outfit Rennes in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies