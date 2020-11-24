Chelsea are weighing up the option of sending centre-back Fikayo Tomori out on loan in the January transfer window.

Tomori has found himself out of contention under Frank Lampard this season, having only started in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley and Tottenham Hotspur and has made one Premier League appearance when he came off the bench against Liverpool after Andreas Christensen was sent off.

But following the arrival of Thiago Silva, who has become the preferred choice at the back this season, Tomori appears to be fifth choice - behind Silva, Kurt Zouma, Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Now the Telegraph report that Chelsea may allow the defender to leave in January should there be no injuries to the squad between now and the window opening.

Tomori was offered a chance to leave in the summer when West Ham made a late move for the England international, while Everton were also interested.

Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso are another two that are set to look for moves away in the January window, while Lampard is hoping to keep Olivier Giroud who has become frustrated with a lack of playing time.

