Report: Chelsea could be given chance to land €20M-rated Porto star Jesus Corona

Chelsea could be handed the chance to sign FC Porto star Jesus Corona, according to reports.

The 28-year-old Mexican has been one of Porto's standout performers this season and Portuguese news outlet Sic Noticias have reported, as cited by Sport Witness, that the Blues could sign him for a cut-price fee.

The report claims that Corona’s deal with Porto includes a clause that will see his valuation fall year on year if the club do not sell him.

The Mexican’s price dropped significantly last year from €50 million to €30 million and it will fall again this year to €20 million, although the clause is only active between May and June, with a secondary clause seeing his value rise by 50 per cent again in July and August.

Back in May, Corona’s agent Matias Bunge claimed that Chelsea had expressed interest in his client.

"When Corona renewed the contract, for two more years, that is, until 2022, the value of the termination clause decreased,” he told A Bola.

“In reality, there have been conversations with several clubs, but with the emergence of Covid-19 everything changed, and for three months the clubs were practically stopped.

"But the scenario is going to start to change and I think the market is going to start to cheer up because the clubs are co-hosting the needs they have.

“They (Chelsea) asked about his situation. But the same thing happened with other clubs, although none of them exercised a formal approach for Corona.”

The Blues have reportedly been keeping an eye on Corona dating back to last year, and his reduced price tag could just prompt the Premier League giants into making a move in the summer.

The Mexican has made 40 appearances so far this season and has scored three goals and racked up 11 assists.

