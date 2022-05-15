Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Could' be in Contention to Sign Robert Lewandowski This Summer

Chelsea 'could' be in contention to sign striker Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

The Polish striker currently plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2013. 

He has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world in his position, but there is speculation that he could leave at the end of the season.

As per Jan Aage Fjørtoft, the Blues 'could be an outsider' to sign Lewandowski in the summer.

He is said to have told Bayern that he wants to leave the club at the end of the campaign, which would therefore see him depart after just under ten years.

The striker has made 375 appearances in all competitions for his side, with the Polish international netting 344 goals and assisting 72 more.

Lewandowski has won multiple Bundesliga titles with Bayern, as well as two with his former side Dortmund.

Chelsea may be looking to sign a new striker in the summer, with questions being raised over Romelu Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge.

His agent Federico Pastorello recently made comments on links between him and Inter and AC Milan in a potential move.

However the Belgian took to Instagram to respond to the talks surrounding his future as he said: "Never ever will I let someone speak for me...

"I keep my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way possible. So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club... Not in my name. RL."

