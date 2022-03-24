Report: Chelsea Could be in Transfer Battle for Tyrick Mitchell

Chelsea could be in a transfer battle for Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, according to reports.

The Blues are already keen on bolstering their squad for the new season, as they still look to compete on various fronts in the current campaign.

One area in the team that could be worked upon is the left wing-back position, with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso the current first choice options.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Sun, Chelsea could be involved in a transfer battle for the Eagles' left sided defender Tyrick Mitchell.

Fellow Premier League side Manchester City are said to be looking at his progress at the south London club.

Pep Guardiola's team are thought to be looking at signing a new option for that position with the Blues also said to be keen on Mitchell, alongside Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has been one of Palace's most influential players this season, with the report also saying that he has only missed eight minutes of action in the Premier League since May 2021.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mitchell has made a total of 57 senior appearances for the club in all competitions, with one goal and three assists to his name.

This season has seen him play 33 times for the Eagles, with two assists for his teammates.

Chilwell has been the club's main option at left wing-back for some time, but he is currently sidelined as he recovers from his ACL injury.

Alonso has been filling in for him, and the Blues could look to acquire a new option for that position.

