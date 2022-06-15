Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Rising American Star In Barcelona Deals

Chelsea are interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona as the clubs talk through multiple player deals. 

Sergino Dest

The 21-year-old is a promising fullback, who can play either side of the defence, and would provide essential cover for the position as Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso look increasingly likely to be departing London this summer. 

Barcelona is the expected destination for the current Chelsea defenders and according to 90min, they could play a vast role in Thomas Tuchel securing the Dutch-American. 

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel

The Blues Boss has been permitted a significant say in the club's transfer business, since Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, and he will have a big decision to make in whether they let go of both Spaniards. 

There should be no panic from Chelsea supporters though, as both Emerson and Ben Chilwell are set to be making their anticipated returns when the Premier League starts back up in August.  

Sergino Dest

Dest has been described by the USA coach, Gregg Berhalter, as 'unreal' in regards to his attacking potential which is vital for Tuchel who likes to play wingbacks that can make an impact on both ends of the pitch. 

