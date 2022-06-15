Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Turkish Defender By Italian Giants

The Blues reportedly have been offered the chance to sign 24-year-old centre back Merih Demiral by Juventus this summer.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, the Italian giants Juventus are looking to offload the Turkish defender in the transfer window.

It seems Juventus are looking to try a straight swap, offering Demiral for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho the report says.

Demiral joined Juventus back in the 19/20 season however the Turkish defender has seen more game time out on loan at fellow Italian side Atalanta.

His loan club Atalanta was given the chance to sign Demiral for a fee of £15.6 million but it is understood that the club has turned down the offer.

It is unknown if Chelsea would agree to this deal considering their current attempts for fellow Juventus defender Mattjhs De Ligt or what they want to do with Jorhinho as they are open to bids.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

But due to the potential lack of defenders for Chelsea next season , this is something not to be ruled out.

Demiral is used to playing in a back three with the likes of Juventus and Atalanta, so he could work under Thomas Tuchels system.

He looks to have a strong aerial prowess, be aggressive in tackles and good at clearing his lines and being 24 he still has time to develop.

It is also rumoured that Premier League club Newcastle has their eyes on the Turkish defender but there is nothing in place yet.

