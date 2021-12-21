Report: Chelsea Could 'Cut Short' Saul Niguez's Loan Deal After Disappointing Spell

Chelsea could 'cut short' Saul Niguez's loan deal after a disappointing spell at the west London side so far, according to reports.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day in a season long loan deal, with the former having the option to purchase him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

However, there is now belief that Chelsea could end his loan deal in the January transfer window as he has appeared to have struggled with life in the Premier League.

According to 90min, the Blues are considering whether or not to cut the deal short and send him back to his parent club.

It is believed that talks between the two sides and his representatives have taken place to discuss a potential move.

However with Saul already featuring for two different clubs so far this season, a move back to Madrid would mean he would be unable to be loaned out to another side for the rest of the season.

This means that he could stay at Chelsea unless Atletico are able to fit him into their own squad for the remainder of the campaign.

He has only featured 10 times for the Blues so far this season, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

The 27-year-old has made just two starts in the Premier League, but has been substituted at half time in both games against Aston Villa and Watford.

His last appearance came against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

