Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Could Include Buy Back Clause in Armando Broja Southampton Sale

Chelsea could include a buy back clause in any deal that would see Armando Broja leave the club, according to reports. 

The Blues man is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton, where he has highly impressed so far this season. 

His form has attracted attention from other clubs, suggesting Chelsea could soon receive offers for his services. 

imago1009078931h

According to The Evening Standard, the Blues would likely ask for a buy back clause in a deal that would see Broja leave permanently.

The Saints have been reported to have held talks with the west London side over a potential move that would see him remain at the Saint Mary's Stadium beyond the current campaign.

Read More

Although it is yet to be seen what Chelsea value the Albanian striker at, it is believed that Southampton would have to pay around £20 million for him and a buy back clause would have to be included, similar to the deal that saw Tino Livramento move away from Stamford Bridge to the Saints.

A decision from the Blues is expected to be made this week, with a number of other Premier League clubs asking to be updated on the situation.

imago1009024406h

The report also suggests that Broja himself dreams of playing for Chelsea, but he would prefer to be a starter now rather than waiting for such an opportunity at the Blues.

In 20 appearances on the south coast this season, he has scored seven goals and assisted a further one in all competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008700236h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Include Buy Back Clause in Armando Broja Deal

24 seconds ago
imago1009129763h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects More From His Offensive Players Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1009104285h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants to Return to Chelsea From Lyon Loan Spell

40 minutes ago
imago1009145775h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance on Chelsea Signing Romelu Lukaku After Erling Haaland Rejection

1 hour ago
imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praises on the Quality & Mentality of Chelsea's Loanees

1 hour ago
imago1008578610h
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Considering Loan Move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill

2 hours ago
imago1009129449h
News

'It’s a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Issues Message to Romelu Lukaku

2 hours ago
imago1009129763h
News

'The Fans Need to Know' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for More Transparency in Premier League Postponements

3 hours ago