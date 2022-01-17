Report: Chelsea Could Include Buy Back Clause in Armando Broja Deal

Chelsea could include a buy back clause in any deal that would see Armando Broja leave the club, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton, where he has highly impressed so far this season.

His form has attracted attention from other clubs, suggesting Chelsea could soon receive offers for his services.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to The Evening Standard, the Blues would likely ask for a buy back clause in a deal that would see Broja leave permanently.

The Saints have been reported to have held talks with the west London side over a potential move that would see him remain at the Saint Mary's Stadium beyond the current campaign.

Although it is yet to be seen what Chelsea value the Albanian striker at, it is believed that Southampton would have to pay around £20 million for him and a buy back clause would have to be included, similar to the deal that saw Tino Livramento move away from Stamford Bridge to the Saints.

A decision from the Blues is expected to be made this week, with a number of other Premier League clubs asking to be updated on the situation.

IMAGO / News Images

The report also suggests that Broja himself dreams of playing for Chelsea, but he would prefer to be a starter now rather than waiting for such an opportunity at the Blues.

In 20 appearances on the south coast this season, he has scored seven goals and assisted a further one in all competitions.

