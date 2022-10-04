Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

N'Golo Kante has been a pivotal part of Chelsea for the past couple of seasons since joining from Leicester City, and the club may be at risk of losing the player on a free transfer if they don't tie him down to a new deal soon.

Kante's contract runs out next summer, and if Chelsea do not convince the player to renew or offer him suitable terms in the coming weeks, the club do risk him leaving without receiving any compensation.

Chelsea are willing to offer Kante two years, but he wants more than that at this current moment.

Chelsea could lose N'Golo Kante next summer on a free. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are at risk of losing midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year deal due to contract talks stalling in recent weeks.

Kante would like four years, but the club are not offering him that at the moment, and therefore contract talks are not moving forward in any way.

N'Golo Kante wants a four-year deal. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

PSG are currently monitoring the situation and would love to bring Kante to the club if talks continue to stall. Chelsea will receive no compensation should Kante not sign a new deal.

Contract talks are expected to take place again in the coming weeks, and if Chelsea do not offer Kante the desired length of contract he desires, the player will likely bow out of the club he made such a respected name at.

