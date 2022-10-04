Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

Chelsea are at risk of losing N'Golo Kante on a free next summer.

N'Golo Kante has been a pivotal part of Chelsea for the past couple of seasons since joining from Leicester City, and the club may be at risk of losing the player on a free transfer if they don't tie him down to a new deal soon.

Kante's contract runs out next summer, and if Chelsea do not convince the player to renew or offer him suitable terms in the coming weeks, the club do risk him leaving without receiving any compensation.

Chelsea are willing to offer Kante two years, but he wants more than that at this current moment.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea could lose N'Golo Kante next summer on a free.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are at risk of losing midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year deal due to contract talks stalling in recent weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante would like four years, but the club are not offering him that at the moment, and therefore contract talks are not moving forward in any way.

N'golo Kante

N'Golo Kante wants a four-year deal.

PSG are currently monitoring the situation and would love to bring Kante to the club if talks continue to stall. Chelsea will receive no compensation should Kante not sign a new deal.

Contract talks are expected to take place again in the coming weeks, and if Chelsea do not offer Kante the desired length of contract he desires, the player will likely bow out of the club he made such a respected name at.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Olivier Giroud
Match Coverage

Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Is Not Significant

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Milan Skriniar Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On Champions League Opponent AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs AC Milan: Where To Watch

By Connor Dossi-White
Marc Cucurella and Cesar Azpilicueta vs RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Host Must-Win Tie Against AC Milan

By Melissa Edwards