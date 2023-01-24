Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing

Chelsea's main targets for the midfield this window is Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but both deals as much as they want them to happen are deemed difficult.

Enzo Fernandez price tag of £105million is something Chelsea are reluctant to pay, and it's likewise with the £80million Brighton want for Moises Caicedo.

If a deal can't be agreed for either player, the blue's could decide to move for a surprise signing.

Weston McKennie could be a target for Chelsea. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Fabrizio Romano, if Chelsea cannot sign Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez this transfer window, they will move for a surprise player in the last two days of the window.

A Denis Zakaria like signing is what Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea will try for if they fail to sign their main targets.

In terms of players like that available, Weston McKennie is someone the club have registered interest in and a loan could be looked at.

Amadou Onana could be someone the club look to sign too. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea have not went back to Benfica with another bid after their last one ten days ago, and Benfica are clear they won't accept less than £105million.

Brighton are similar in the sense they do not want to lose Moises Caicedo and will ask for £80million for his signature.

A surprise signing is now something Chelsea are monitoring, and it will be intriguing it see who they choose to go for if they cannot sign their two main men. They will continue to try for them in the next few days.

