Report: Chelsea Could Make An Improved Bid For Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea could make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea could make an improve bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the coming days as the player remains a player high up on the list of potential signings this month.

A midfielder is something the club desperately want to sign in January and desperate times call for desperate measures. Them measures may involve paying what Brighton want for Caicedo.

The fee that has been set on the player is around £75million.

According to the Mail Online, Chelsea are weighing up an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

It is likely to be either the club pay big money for Moises Caicedo or sign a lower priced player or a stop gap on loan until the summer. Weston McKennie has been discussed.

Caicedo will cost Chelsea £75million but he is a player the club admire due to his ability to play in a variety of positions across the midfield.

Internally the club have assessed the squad and believe that the midfield is one of the weakest parts. Improvement is needed and Caicedo has been highlighted as one of the main targets in that position. 

Chelsea had a bid rejected of around £65million in writing a week or so ago, and they are now weighing up behind the scenes the possibility of launching a £75million bid.

The next few days will be interesting in terms of the midfield search for Chelsea and whether they feel they need to pay big for Caicedo.

