Report: Chelsea Could Make Another Bid For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea could make another bid for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the coming days after it was revealed the negotiations are still ongoing for the player.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt publicly stated that the deal was done and Enzo would be staying at Benfica until the summer, but negotiations are reportedly ongoing behind the scenes at the moment.

Another bid could be made by Chelsea but it is likely going to have to be the £105million release clause they pay. Benfica are adamant Enzo won't leave for less.

Chelsea could try again with a bid for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Matt Law on the London Blue Podcast, Chelsea may make another bid for Enzo Fernandez in the coming days.

While Chelsea may make another bid, it is not expected to be as high as the release clause Benfica have set on the player. There are rumours of a player plus cash deal involving Hakim Ziyech.

This may be the only way Benfica sell for less than the release clause. They have made clear throughout they would not budge on their valuation, so the player in question would have to be of huge interest to the Portuguese club.

Chelsea are still in talks with the player and the deal has of course gotten the green light from Graham Potter. Signing Fernandez now would give the team a much better chances of achieving top four this season.

The deal is not completely finished and Chelsea still have a chance of signing Enzo. The next few days are key.

Read More Chelsea Stories: